Police working to locate missing person in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:
(Lower Paxton Township Police Department)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A missing person has been reported in Dauphin County.

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is attempting to locate 42-year-old Tobi Troike.

She was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Troike, who is 5-foot-8, is homeless and stays at various residences in the Harrisburg area.

Anyone with information on Troike’s whereabouts is asked to call Det. Gary Flythe Jr. with the Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656 (ext. 1156).

