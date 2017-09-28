Police seek identity of West Shore restaurant burglary suspect

(East Pennsboro Township Police Department)

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a burglary at a restaurant on the West Shore.

The burglary happened Wednesday afternoon at Kristy’s Whistle Stop.

According to police, a male suspect captured on surveillance video forced his way into the restaurant and stole money.

The suspect was last seen around 6:30 p.m. walking northbound along Route 11/15. He was carrying a white plastic bag and a black toolbox stolen from the restaurant, police said.

Police describe the suspect as being about 35 to 45 years old. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants and neon orange running shoes at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information about the burglary or the suspect is asked to call the East Pennsboro Township Police Department at 717-732-3633.

