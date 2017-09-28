Pennsylvania allows more types of electronic hunting gadgets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania hunters are getting the OK to use four types of electronic devices as they pursue their quarry.

LNP reports (http://bit.ly/2fAaXu9 ) the state Game Commission voted Tuesday to approve the use of electronic decoys for hunting waterfowl and doves, electronic scent dispensers and electronic ozone gas dispensers.

Pennsylvania generally prohibits electronic hunting devices, but the latest decision means that 10 types of them are now permitted.

Commission officials determined the four newly approved devices won’t have a negative impact on hunting.

The four devices can be deployed in the field once state laws take effect in the coming six to eight weeks.

