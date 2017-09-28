Penn State Hershey cited in 2 more patient deaths

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department has cited Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for mishandling the care of two patients who died, including a child.

An inspection report dated Aug. 2 says the hospital “failed to implement emergency procedures without unnecessary delay.” Both cases occurred in June.

A Penn State Hershey spokesman said the child had lifelong medical deficiencies and was being treated for a serious infection but “did not receive a timely upgrade to the intensive care unit as required by our protocols.”

The other person was in the emergency room after a fall. The Health Department cited the hospital because an order placed for a medication to help stop bleeding of the brain didn’t reach the patient in the 30-minute window in which it was supposed to be given.

The hospital was also cited for mishandling the care of a third patient. That person was not given a medication that may have minimized the symptoms of a stroke because of a difference of clinical opinion among staff members.

“Instances such as this are inconsistent with the high-quality care our community has come to expect from us and which we expect from ourselves,” a hospital spokesman said in a statement. “We deeply regret when we fall short of those expectations.”

The hospital was cited last month for the death of a 6-year-old boy whose temperature topped 107 degrees while he was under a special heating blanket for a low temperature in January.

The Health Department said there are no records that the boy’s temperature was taken during a 10-hour period, and because the hospital didn’t report the “serious event” for 77 days, instead of the required 24 hours.

The Dauphin County district attorney’s office is reviewing that case.

