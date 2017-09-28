Pa. to offer free testing for fatal deer disease

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters who harvest a deer in areas where a fatal disease has been found can have their deer tested at no charge.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says it will install large metal bins at 26 locations for collecting harvested deer heads within disease management areas 1 and 2.

The bins will be checked and emptied every other day through the deer-hunting seasons. All heads will be tested for chronic wasting disease, and the hunters who submitted them will be notified of the results in about two weeks.

The game commission said the tests will not only identify deer that shouldn’t be consumed but also help to monitor the disease.

The bins will be in place by the second week of October. Until then, blue collection barrels have been placed for temporary use.

Hunters may remove antlers, but all heads submitted for testing must be tagged.

The exact locations of the collection sites are available on the Chronic Wasting Disease page at www.pgc.pa.gov.