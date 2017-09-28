Pa. National Guard sends helicopters, crews to Puerto Rico

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard has sent two Chinook helicopters and 14 crew members to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The heavy-lift helicopters and their crews will join other National Guard members for relief and recovery missions on the island.

They’ll also use sandbags to help reinforce a dam that was badly damaged by the powerful storm.

The Pennsylvania National Guard sent troops and equipment to Texas after Hurricane Harvey and to Florida after Hurricane Irma.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.