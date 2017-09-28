Pa. National Guard sends helicopters, crews to Puerto Rico

Published:
Sgt. Jason Fahnestock, a CH-47 helicopter repairer with Company B, 2nd Battalion, 104th Aviation Regiment, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, performs final checks on a CH-47 Chinook September 26, 2017, at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., before a flight mission to Puerto Rico in support of Hurricane Maria relief efforts.(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Anna Churco)

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania National Guard has sent two Chinook helicopters and 14 crew members to Puerto Rico to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The heavy-lift helicopters and their crews will join other National Guard members for relief and recovery missions on the island.

They’ll also use sandbags to help reinforce a dam that was badly damaged by the powerful storm.

The Pennsylvania National Guard sent troops and equipment to Texas after Hurricane Harvey and to Florida after Hurricane Irma.

