NY trucker cited for fatal 4-vehicle crash on Turnpike

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A New York truck driver was cited after a fatal four-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed a 12-mile section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks County, police said.

Sarbjit Singh, 36, of Bellerose, was traveling in the right eastbound lane at a high rate of speed as traffic was slowing to about 10 mph for an upcoming work zone lane closure near the Morgantown interchange, state police in Bowmansville said in a news release.

The 2007 Peterbilt struck the back of a 2015 Ford Escape and set off a chain-reaction crash that involved two other vehicles. The driver of the Ford, 61-year-old Sandra L. Wummer of Denver, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

Wummer’s vehicle was pushed into a 2015 Acura MDX, injuring 71-year-old Gloria Belair of Annville and her passenger. Both had suspected minor injuries, police said.

Belair’s SUV was pushed into a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by 55-year-old Shane Mrakovich of Elizabethtown. Mrakovich was not injured.

The crash closed the eastbound lanes of the turnpike between the Reading and Morgantown interchanges for several hours.

Singh was cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.

