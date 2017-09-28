Nightlight soothers recalled for shock hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – A New York company has recalled about 130,000 nightlight soothers because a wall power adapter that can break.

Skip Hop’s Moonlight & Melodies owl and elephant nightlight soothers play music or nature sounds and project images. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the company is aware of incidents of the power adapter breaking, including one that resulted in an electrical shock.

The soothers were sold at Babies R Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target and other retailers from July 2016 through August 2017 for about $40.

The safety commission said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled soothers and contact Skip Hop for instructions on returning the USB wall power adapter with a prepaid shipping label and receive a free repair kit which includes a free USB wall adapter.

