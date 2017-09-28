Man gets prison for child porn despite nudist-exempt claim

YORK, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man will spend up to three years in prison for sharing child pornography images online despite his claim that he should be exempt from prosecution as a “third-generation nudist.”

Sixty-nine-year-old Donald Herbert Webb Jr. was sentenced Wednesday by a York County judge after pleading guilty in June to the dissemination charge.

State police say they tracked down the Manheim Township man in a motel in February after receiving dozens of tips about porn sharing by Webb since 2013 through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say Webb told them the images were legal because he was just sharing images collected by other nudists, noting his father and grandfather were also nudists. But county prosecutors say some images showed children engaged in sexual acts or “adult” poses, which made the images illegal.