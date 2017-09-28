Lion’s Lunch: Iowa, Indiana, & Barkley’s Heisman hopes

When I’m not working, I like to go out to eat. Well last year I kept running into Pennlive.com’s Bob Flounders at Momo’s BBQ in downtown Harrisburg. He covered Penn State, I covered Penn State…we’d eat, have a beer, and talk about the team. Eventually I was like why am I not filming this? And Lion’s Lunch was born.

Last season we hit up local restaurants all over Harrisburg. Momo’s, The Wharf, Subway Cafe, Gingerbread Man, to name a few. Penn State kept winning and we kept eating. This season we return at The Boro on front street in Harrisburg. Topics: Is the Iowa game reason to be concerned or believe, Saquon Barkley’s Heisman chances, and give our picks for Saturday’s game versus Indiana.