Lancaster police seek shooter who injured man, 19

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A 19-year-old city man was treated at a hospital after he was shot in the abdomen early Thursday.

Police said the man is expected to survive his injury.

Officers investigated a report of shots fired in the area of North Plum Street and Reynolds Avenue just after 1 a.m. but did not find anyone there. The victim later walked into the emergency room at Lancaster General Hospital.

Evidence of the shooting was later found in the 500 block of North Plum.

Police said the victim and the shooter know each other and the crime was not a random act.

No arrests have been made.

