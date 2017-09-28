House GOP sees progress in overdue Pennsylvania budget talks

The Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A spokesman for Pennsylvania House Republicans says recent talks to resolve the state’s three-month-old budget stalemate have been productive, and there could be a breakthrough next week.

Caucus spokesman Steve Miskin said Thursday that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s engagement has been helpful.

He says details are still being worked out, but House GOP leaders hope to have a plan to present to their members next week.

The state Senate is also coming back to session in Harrisburg on Monday, another promising sign.

Lawmakers passed a $32 billion budget this summer but haven’t been able to agree on how to close a $2.2 billion revenue hole. Wolf let the budget take effect without his signature.

Among the possibilities are tax increases, borrowing, fees from expanded gambling and drawing from fund balances.

