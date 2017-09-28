Homicide suspect arrested after fraud, flight at Camp Hill Walmart

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland homicide suspect was arrested after he and two others used stolen credit card information to buy gift cards at a Walmart store in Cumberland County, police said.

Christopher N. Miller, 27, of Riverdale, Maryland, was taken into custody following his flight from the Camp Hill store Wednesday evening, Lower Allen Township police said.

Authorities are still looking for his alleged accomplices.

Officers were called to the store around 6 p.m. and arrived when the suspects were leaving. The trio jumped into a car and found the parking lot exits blocked by police cars, so they fled across a grass plot to the nearby Rossmoyne Manor development, police said in a news release.

The suspects fled on foot after crashing into a utility pole, so surrounding police departments, K9 teams, and a state police helicopter joined the manhunt. Officers found Miller, who was wanted for a homicide in Baltimore County, but the search for the others was called off by 8:15 p.m., police said.

Investigators are reviewing security video in an attempt to identify the other two suspects.

Police said they recovered at least a dozen credit cards with fraudulent or stolen account information and several hundred dollars in iTunes and Walmart gift cards. They also have a warrant to search the suspects’ rental car.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lower Allen police at 717-238-9676 or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477.

