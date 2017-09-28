Crews on the scene of a building fire in Lancaster

By Published:

Lancaster, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews battling a 2-alarm fire in Lancaster City.

It started just after 6:00 Thursday morning on North Market Street and West Grant Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown and it’s unclear if there are any injuries.

A State Police Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

