Crews from 3 counties battle house fire in Warrington Township

WHTM Staff Published:
Photo courtesy: SPIN/Rodger LaForce

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews from three counties came together Thursday night to battle a fire in York County.

The 2-alarm fire at a home in the 1900 block of Old York Road in Warrington Township was first reported around 7:30 p.m.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, crews from Cumberland and Adams counties also provided assistance.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s