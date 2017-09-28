Crews from 3 counties battle house fire in Warrington Township

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews from three counties came together Thursday night to battle a fire in York County.

The 2-alarm fire at a home in the 1900 block of Old York Road in Warrington Township was first reported around 7:30 p.m.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, crews from Cumberland and Adams counties also provided assistance.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was contacted.

Additional details were not immediately available.

