Couple charged with having heroin, counterfeit cash

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County couple is accused of having heroin and counterfeit cash when authorities raided their home last week.

Rafael “Ralph” Maldonado Jr., 36, and Claudia M. Santini, 44, of Lititz, had 6.4 grams of bulk heroin, six counterfeit $50 bills, and heroin processing equipment, the district attorney’s office said.

Both are charged with felony counts that include possession with intent to deliver, forgery, and conspiracy.

Maldonado was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail. Santini’s bail was set at $150,000.

The district attorney’s office said a year-long investigation involved a heroin sale Maldonado made last year outside a Lititz-area restaurant.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.