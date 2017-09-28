Colorado theater shooter transferred to Pennsylvania prison

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2015, file photo, James Holmes appears in court for the sentencing phase in his trial at Arapahoe County District Court in Centennial, Colo. The man who opened fire on a crowded movie theater in suburban Denver in 2012, killing 12 people and wounding 70 others, is being housed at a facility in Pennsylvania, the Federal Bureau of Prisons disclosed Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Holmes' location had been a tightly held secret after he was moved out of Colorado last year because he was attacked by another inmate. Colorado prison officials had argued that they could not say where he was being held because of an agreement with states that take in out-of-state prisoners. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)

DENVER (AP) – The Federal Bureau of Prisons says the man who opened fire on a movie theater in suburban Denver in 2012, killing 12 people and wounding 70 others, is being housed at a facility in Pennsylvania.

James Holmes’ whereabouts had been a tightly held secret after he was moved out of Colorado last year because he was attacked by another inmate.

The bureau of prisons disclosed his location early Thursday. Colorado prison officials had argued that they could not say where he was being held because of an agreement with states that take in out-of-state prisoners.

In April, a state committee that focuses on victims’ rights determined that Colorado’s corrections department should have done more to inform victims of the Aurora theater shooting that Holmes was transferred out of state to serve his life sentence.

