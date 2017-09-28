Chocolates by Tina Marie: Tricky Treats!

By Published:

Candy season is kicking off next month with the biggest holiday for candy—Halloween! Tina’s back with the latest and greatest creations for the season!

Here’s a list of upcoming events:

September 30th                 DrinkfestPA at Spooky Nook Sports Complex

2913 Spooky Nook Road

Manheim, PA  17575

3 Sessions to choose from (Noon to 6:00)

September 30th Public Auction at the Market at 1:00 pm

October 7th                                      Fire Prevention Week starts at the Market with Activities and visit

from Grantville Fire Company; Author Cynthia Sudor will launch her

5th book and will be signing copies

October 14th -15th           National Apple Harvest Festival

South Mountain Fair Grounds

615 Narrows Road

Biglerville, PA  17307

8:00 am to 6:00 pm daily (Rain or Shine)

October 21st                       Gratz Arts and Craft Festival at Gratz Fairgrounds

601 E. Market Street

Gratz, PA  17030

9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s