Chocolates by Tina Marie: Tricky Treats!

Candy season is kicking off next month with the biggest holiday for candy—Halloween! Tina’s back with the latest and greatest creations for the season!

Here’s a list of upcoming events:

September 30th DrinkfestPA at Spooky Nook Sports Complex

2913 Spooky Nook Road

Manheim, PA 17575

3 Sessions to choose from (Noon to 6:00)

September 30th Public Auction at the Market at 1:00 pm

October 7th Fire Prevention Week starts at the Market with Activities and visit

from Grantville Fire Company; Author Cynthia Sudor will launch her

5th book and will be signing copies

October 14th -15th National Apple Harvest Festival

South Mountain Fair Grounds

615 Narrows Road

Biglerville, PA 17307

8:00 am to 6:00 pm daily (Rain or Shine)

October 21st Gratz Arts and Craft Festival at Gratz Fairgrounds

601 E. Market Street

Gratz, PA 17030

9:00 am to 3:00 pm