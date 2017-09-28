Charity fundraising luncheon this weekend in Harrisburg

A local non-profit group is doing its part to give back to the community. In fact, they’ve been doing this for 40 years. This weekend, the Harrisburg Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is having a big celebration. All of the proceeds benefit a good cause including scholarships and other community service projects.

“A Ruby Affair In The Emerald City,” 40th Anniversary Luncheon, Scholarship and Community Service Fundraiser takes place Saturday, September 30th from 11:30am until 2:30 pm at the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg.

The keynote speaker is Symone D. Sanders. She’s a strategist, CNN Political Commentator and Juvenile Justice Advocate.

You can also enjoy live entertainment by jazz fusion artists, “Salt & Light,” a silent auction, vendors and more.

Tickets are $55. Proceeds support youth mentoring and scholarships in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. For more information call (717) 599-5950.