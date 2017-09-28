Chambersburg police seek tips in hit-run case

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist over the weekend.

The driver of a silver SUV struck the cyclist as he rode into the crosswalk at North Franklin and West King streets around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Chambersburg police said. The man was not seriously injured.

Witnesses told police the SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, stopped at first then took off east on King Street. They described the driver as a woman with light-colored hair.

Investigators released photos of an SUV as part of their investigation. They said the driver is a person of interest, but not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information that could help police identify or locate the driver is asked to call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

