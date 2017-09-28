Breezy today bringing a temperature drop and more dry weather

Low humidity, breezy, and cooler weather bring big changes to our forecast today. We go from 3 days this week hitting 91°, including yesterday that tied the record high at HIA, to this cooler more seasonable forecast today. High temperatures today will only be in the 70s with strong northwest winds. Wind speeds will be between 10 and 20 mph until they weaken later this evening.

More sunshine starts our Friday before a second front gets closer to the Commonwealth. This second front has another cool shot of air coming with it as well as more breezy weather for Saturday. A few showers are also possible after dark Friday evening. If we do see some passing showers the rainfall amounts will be light and likely not much more than a tenth of an inch.

Saturday and Sunday continue our overall dry stretch of weather. More clouds will be around on Saturday compared to Sunday, but the bigger headline will be the temperature change. Highs this weekend will only be the 60s with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.