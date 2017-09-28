Boys and Girls club holds annual event of recognition

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg held an event Wednesday night to recognize commitment and determination by the organization.

The Boys and Girls Club held its annual celebration dinner.

The event, which was held at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg in Camp Hill, recognizes past and present members who put in hard work during the club’s after school programs.

The Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg has been in the community since 1939.

ABC27’s Amanda St. Hilaire served as mistress of ceremonies.

