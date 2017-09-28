AKA Foundation: Service to all Mankind

The AKA Foundation of Central PA, Inc. is a 501© 3 organization which works to raise funds to support the service programs of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Founded in 1908 on the Campus of Howard University, the Sorority chartered a chapter here 65 years ago and today the group continues its focus on Service to All Mankind.

The ladies of AKA are here to promote their upcoming 24 Karat Magic Masquerade Benefit Gala at the Sharaton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel on Saturday, October 21 from 7pm to 12:30am.

The Gala will raise funds for educating youth in the community. Learn more online at akafoundationofcentralpa.com.

