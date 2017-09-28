15th Annual Vickie’s Angel Walk to help families fight cancer

Vickie’s Angel Foundation serves as a temporary financial bridge for local families fighting cancer. Areas that their Foundation routinely helps with are: rents and mortgages, vehicle expenses, utility expenses, and gas and food cards.

At the walk, there will be food and entertainment, and a few families who have been helped will speak.

“This year our goal is $180,000, which represents six months of bills, as Vickie’s Angel Foundation averages $30,000 per month in bills paid for local families. Help us reach our goal!” tells Christine Rapp, Director of Development.

The walk will be at the New Cumberland Borough Park, New Cumberland, PA. Registration will be at 8am. Learn more at https://www.vickiesangelfoundation.org