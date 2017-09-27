Veterans clubs tune out NFL games

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Robert Klein was a chief petty officer in the Navy during the Gulf War. His name is on a sign at Lititz VFW Post 1463.

He looks admirably at a table inside the VFW that honors those who never made it home.

“This is a memorial table to our POWs and our missing in actions,” he said.

Klein is a board member at the VFW post on Spruce Street. He was among those who unanimously voted not to show NFL games after players took a knee during the national anthem.

Klein said veterans who defended the flag found it offensive.

“We stand up for the flag,” he said. “The flag is a symbol of our nation. It’s a symbol of our liberty. To see somebody not standing for it is a little disheartening.”

Reaction to players protesting the flag has had an immediate impact on Steel City Sports at the Rockvale Outlets.

All Pittsburgh Steelers except one stood in the tunnel when the anthem was played during Sunday’s game. Some fans have already boycotted the store, which is owned by a veteran and his wife.

“It would be helpful if the two were separated more, but it’s not for me to say,” said Susan Moedinger, an owner of the store. “The fact that the men in my family fought for everybody’s right to say it is good enough for me.”

Officials with the American Legion Post 109 in Mechanicsburg have also said they will not show NFL games.

It’s unclear how long the NFL blackout will last.

