Traffic shift planned on I-81 near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – People who drive Interstate 81 at night should expect a single lane of northbound traffic between the Paxtonia exit and the I-83 split for several days.

A PennDOT contractor will begin work to shift traffic onto a temporary roadway in the median on Thursday night.

The work will restrict traffic to a single lane between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Tuesday, according to a PennDOT news release.

Northbound drivers will begin using the temporary roadway on Tuesday, and the I-81 on-ramp lane from I-83 will be shifted to the right-hand shoulder, so the crews can prepare to fix failing concrete slabs.

The work is part of a $13.6 million project to widen the section of I-81 in each direction. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2018.