Suspect arrested after Lancaster store robbery

By Published:
Victor Petrilli (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a suspect shortly after the robbery of a city convenience store.

Officers responded to the Turkey Hill store on East Chestnut Street around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday and relayed a description of the robber to other officers who began searching the area, police said.

The officers followed up on tips and found 27-year-old Victor Petrilli inside a home in the first block of Howard Avenue. They said they also found clothing that was shed during the flight from the robbery.

Petrilli was charged with robbery and sent to Lancaster County Prison on $200,000 bail.

