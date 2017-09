HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Archaeologists from the State Museum of Pennsylvania are searching for artifacts at Fort Hunter Mansion.

The team is digging in the mansion’s back yard.

They have already found evidence of 1700s military and settlement life. Objects from prehistoricIndians have also been found.

They are hoping to find evidence of the 1750s French and Indian War fort.

The public is invited to watch the dig weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. from now-Friday, October 6.