Sheriff: Offender walked off work release

Tyler Longacre (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to find a man who failed to return to the Cumberland County Work Release Center over the weekend.

Tyler Longacre, 27, was last seen working at the Rustic Tavern in Carlisle on Saturday. He is believed to still be in the Carlisle area, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 717-240-6522. After hours, please call the Cumberland County Communications Center at 717-243-4121.

