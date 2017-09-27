Safe exchange zone comes to Lower Allen Township

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – People who want to complete online sales in person now have a place to do so in Lower Allen Township.

A safe exchange zone now exists in front of the township’s municipal complex entrance driveway at 2233 Gettysburg Road.

Two parking spaces are marked and reserved for anyone wishing to meet to complete a transaction.

The area is well lit, visible from the public roadway and municipal building, and is monitored by cameras.

For a list of other similar places for exchanges, visit safedeal.zone.

