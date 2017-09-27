Road work to restrict lanes on I-81 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that starting Thursday night work on part of Interstate 81 in Dauphin County will restrict lanes.

A contractor will be shifting northbound lanes of I-81 onto the newly constructed temporary roadway in the median between I-83 and Exit 72-A for Paxtonia and Mountain Road, which is north of Harrisburg in Lower Paxton Township.

According to PennDOT, traffic on I-81 northbound will be restricted to a single lane between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Thursday through Tuesday.

For more information about road work in Pennsylvania, visit projects.penndot.gov.

