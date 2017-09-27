Reporter Multimedia Journalist

WHTM-TV/abc27 has an immediate opening for a Multimedia Journalist (MMJ). We want winning reporters that come in each day with the best original story ideas in the market. That means candidates must be able to network, build sources, and develop stories that can be seen only on our platforms. If you are a reporter who relies on press releases and newspapers for your story ideas, this newsroom is not for you. Candidates should also know how to do active/urgent live shots. Candidates must also know their way around the camera and editing software. Our MMJ’s are expected to put just as much effort into the quality of their shooting and editing as they do into their reporting. Finally, we want someone who understands that we are no longer just a TV station. We are the digital leader in our market and require our team to use social media platforms to engage our audience. Our team puts just as much focus on content for our digital platforms as it does for our newscasts. We require MMJ’s to create content early and provide updates throughout the day on our website. Candidates must show examples of how they create and maintain digital content early and often. QUALIFICATIONS: You should have two to three years of relevant reporting experience in a smaller market if interested in pursuing this opportunity. In addition, we want to see examples of your shooting and editing skills. If this sounds like the job for you, tell us how you would meet our expectations! Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

