Police ID driver who died in Middle Paxton crash

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have released the name of a man who died in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Middle Paxton Township.

Jeffery A. Lebo, 39, of Halifax, was driving south on Peters Mountain Road in a 2012 Volkswagen Passat when a northbound 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crossed the center line and struck the Volkswagen head-on, state police said.

Lebo died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about a half-mile north of Mountain Road around 12:45 p.m.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Police did not release that driver’s name or medical condition

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Peters Mountain Road was closed in both directions and traffic was detoured around the mountain for more than four hours.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.