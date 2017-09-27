Penn State medical residents train for outdoor emergencies

LOYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Residents from Penn State Hershey stepped out of the classroom on Wednesday and into the wilderness to train for different kind of emergency.

“So the goal today is to get people out of the classroom and a little bit out of their comfort zone, said Dr. Chad Nesbit, an emergency medical physician with Penn State Hershey.

Residents who attended Wednesday’s training at Hidden Valley Scout Reservation were divided into groups placed in scenarios where they had to treat patients with traumatic injuries.

Those scenarios included a bear mauling and group of hikers getting struck by lightning.

No one was hurt during the exercises but students had to treat the situation as if it were real life.

Residents from Penn State Hershey were at Hidden Valley Scout Reservation Wednesday to immerse themselves in wilderness medicine exercises.

“My real focus was looking to make sure that everyone around me was safe and they were safe, said Vivian Henry, a nurse practitioner at Penn State Hershey.

Dr. Nesbit says Wednesday’s wilderness exercises are directly applicable to what can be seen in the emergency department.

“We fight like we train,” said Dr. Nesbit. “So if you train realistically when you’re presented with a real situation hopefully you’re training kicks in.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.