Man convicted of assaulting police at Lancaster park

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been found guilty of stabbing a Lancaster police officer and assaulting another at a park in April.

Brian Sanchez-Padilla, 25, was convicted Wednesday in Lancaster County Court of two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the district attorney’s office said.

The officers had approached Sanchez-Padilla at Farnum Park on West Strawberry Street because he appeared to be living there. Prosecutors said he punched and stabbed a male officer in the face and drove a female officer’s head into the ground.

Both officers were treated at a hospital.

Sanchez-Padilla will be sentenced at a later date.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.