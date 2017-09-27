Man arrested for assault at Carlisle Fairgrounds

WHTM Staff Published:
(North Middleton Township Police Department)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been charged with assaulting someone at Carlisle Fairgrounds.

According to the North Middleton Township Police Department, Armando Vargas Jr., 46, assaulted a coworker and had to be subdued by Carlisle Events security until police arrived.

The incident took place shortly before 10 p.m.

Vargas, of Auburn, Washington, was taken to Cumberland County Prison where he failed to post bail, which was set at $10,000.

According to court documents, Vargas is charged with a simple assault, a misdemeanor.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 9.

