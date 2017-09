JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon man died in a crash Tuesday evening on Route 72. in Lebanon County.

Police identified the man as 32-year-old Travis J. Leiss.

State police in Jonestown said they were contacted about the crash in the 2500 block of Route 72, in Union Township, around 9:20 p.m.

EMS arrived on the scene before troopers and discovered that Leiss was fatally injured as a result of the crash, police said in a news release.