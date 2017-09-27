Highs near 90°, then windy overnight through tomorrow spelling change

Hot and humid weather for one more day as highs approach 90°! We fell just shy of an official heat wave yesterday with a high temperature of 88°. The haze and humidity will finally come to an end tonight with a sweeping cold front. Temperatures will drop off to the lower 60s as the winds pick up. The stronger winds will last all throughout Thursday as cooler air comes rushing back to the Midstate from the northwest.

Tomorrow will be sunny, but the cooler air will have a big impact offering a noticeable change. The trend has been for decreasing temperatures, so we have dropped our daytime high to the low 70s. By Friday morning temperatures will likely be in the middle 50s. Then a second cold front and a reinforcing cool shot of air arrives late Friday. Some showers are possible Friday night, however the biggest result from the front will be the temperature drop for the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week another large ridge of high pressure is likely meaning more dry weather and sunshine. Another big cold front should come through by the middle of next week bringing another seasonable drop in temperatures. Let’s hope we see more shower activity with this front!