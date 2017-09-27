Harrisburg man dies in crash on I-83 bridge

Photo Courtesy: PennDOT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 27-year-old Harrisburg man died in a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon on the Interstate 83 John Harris Bridge, police said.

Joseph S. Michael was driving a 2004 Jaguar X-Type that struck a dump truck and overturned at around 5:45 p.m. Michael was ejected and died at the scene, state police said in a news release.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

There were no passengers were in either vehicle.

