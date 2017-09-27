Harrisburg considers bid for Amazon headquarters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg area may enter what some are calling the “Olympics of the Business World.”

Amazon has announced it’s accepting bids for a new $4 billion second headquarters. The Harrisburg Regional Chamber is considering a bid in partnership with other municipalities and organizations.

“It’s really a strategy. You look at yourself, you look at the region and think what would make us attractive to a company as large as Amazon,” said Jackie Parker, the city’s Director of Community and Economic Development.

Parker says the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds is a potential site. The 183-acre property is across the street from the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

“We just believe it is an ideal location because they are interested in vacating and it is a campus setting,” Parker said. “If you drive there, it is a beautiful area with some historic buildings. We think that is a wonderful setting for a headquarters.”

More than 800 state employees currently occupy the site. The Department of General Services owns the land. It plans to relocate those workers and sell the land next year.

The Harrisburg Regional Chamber and CREDC released the following statement:

Many South Central and Central PA economic development partners, including the Chamber & CREDC and Dauphin County Redevelopment Authority have spent a great deal of time reviewing and dissecting the Amazon RFP. Together, we have begun pulling workforce data and evaluating site selection criteria. If a South Central PA proposal is submitted, everyone wants it to be a competitive proposal. This type of project is a game changer for any region with huge employment opportunities for executives, managers, software engineers, attorneys, accountants and technical/administrative jobs. If our evaluations prove our region is competitive, we will put our best effort forward with a carefully prepared proposal.

Amazon bids are due by mid-October.