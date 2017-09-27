GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul

From left, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speak to reporters as they faced assured defeat on the Graham-Cassidy bill, the GOP's latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. The decision marked the latest defeat on the issue for President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Republican-controlled Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace “Obamacare.”

The bill’s authors acknowledge they don’t have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week. President Donald Trump is slamming ‘certain so-called Republicans’ and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the latest, last-ditch effort, says Republicans are going to fulfill the promise they’ve made to voters and the GOP base for the past seven years.

