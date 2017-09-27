FEMA to test Emergency Alert System

By Published:
Brock Long
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long speaks during a news conference in Washington. At FEMA headquarters, top officials responsible for responding to large-scale public emergencies meet regularly to conduct drills and update plans covering numerous worst-case scenarios. That includes what to do if two massive hurricanes strike the U.S. mainland within days, 1,000 miles apart. Those plans are now being put into action as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida coast less than a week after Hurricane Harvey flooded much of Houston. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will do a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) Wednesday afternoon.

The test will happen Wednesday, September 27 at 2:20 p.m. It will last one minute. It will be transmitted in both English and Spanish.

It will be similar to regular monthly test messages. The public will receive both audio and on screen text messages about the test.

FEMA said in a press release that the purpose of the test was to make sure the system is still an effective way to warn people about emergencies.

The test will be cancelled if there is a widespread severe weather or another significant event. The back-up date is October 4.

 

