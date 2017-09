Elijah Cross is a man of many talents who’s here to share an upcoming event with us. His Music, Magic, and Comedy Show is happening this Friday at the Pullo Center in York, PA. The show lasts from 7-9pm.

Today, Elijah impressed Amy and Carrie with a card trick, followed by a preview performance of his music in a Studio Session.

Click on the video above fro his trick, or listen to their performance in the video below.