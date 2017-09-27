Dick’s Sporting Goods recalls resistance tubes after reports of injuries

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Dick’s Sporting Goods has recalled Fitness Gear resistance tubes after reports that tubes can break and injure users.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the retailer has received 12 reports of tubes breaking, resulting in two reports of people who were struck by a broken tube and one who fell when a tube broke.

The latex tubes were sold in various colors and range in resistance from 5 to 30 pounds. They were sold individually and in kits of three, four or five resistance tubes.

The recalled model numbers are STA00560, STA00561, STA00562, STA00563, STA00564, STA00565, STA00566, STA00567, and STA00568.

The tubes were sold from September 2015 through August 2017 for between $15 and $80.

The safety commission says people should stop using the tubes and return them to the nearest Dick’s Sporting Goods store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

