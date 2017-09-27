Department of Education releases 2017 Keystone Exam, PSSA scores

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education on Wednesday released results from the 2017 Pennsylvania System of School Assessment and Keystone Exams.

PSSA scores in English and math for 2017 had increases over last year.

The Department of Education in releasing the results also noted relatively flat scores for first-time test takers of the Keystone Exams.

“Standardized tests help identify success and needs in students and schools so they can prioritize and plan, as well as meet federal and state reporting requirements,” Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera said in a release. “However, high-stakes testing does not tell the full story and the Department is taking several actions to better communicate student progress in our schools. Beginning this school year, the time required to take the PSSAs is reduced by an average of two days, allowing students and teachers to focus more on learning, and in future years the Department’s Future Ready PA Index will create a more accurate reporting system for school districts.”

Last month, Gov. Tom Wolf and Rivera announced a reduction in testing time for students taking the PSSA exams.

Until 2019, there is a moratorium on the use of Keystone Exams for high school graduation.

Both tests are used as part of Pennsylvania’s statewide accountability system, which is required under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act. The state submitted its ESSA Consolidated State Plan to the United States Department of Education for review and approval on Sept. 18.

Test results can be found at education.pa.gov.

