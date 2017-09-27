Crash closes 12 miles of Pa. Turnpike in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal four-vehicle crash has closed a 12-mile stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks County.

The eastbound lanes are closed between the Reading and Morgantown interchanges, according to state police in Bowmansville and the Turnpike.

Traffic is being diverted off the toll highway at Reading. A detour follows Route 222 South to Route 322 East, then Route 23 East to Route 10 and the Morgantown Interchange. for 6.

Police said a 61-year-old woman died in the crash, which occurred around 10:15 a.m. Her name was not immediately released.

A 71-year-old woman from Annville was injured and taken to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.