Businesses give $300M toward K-12 computer science education

The Associated Press Published:
Amazon
FILE - This Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, file photo shows an Amazon sign at a store in Hialeah, Fla. Whole Foods shareholders voted Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, to bless a $13.7 billion union with Amazon that the organic grocery chain's CEO had called "love at first sight." By buying Whole Foods, Amazon will get more than 460 stores and potentially very lucrative data about how shoppers behave offline. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A coalition of businesses including Amazon, Google and General Motors has agreed to give $300 million to boost K-12 computer science programs across the U.S.

Internet Association CEO Michael Beckerman announced Tuesday that the private-sector contribution will come in over the next five years. Beckerman led a panel discussion at a downtown Detroit high-rise that featured President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump.

Her visit to Detroit came a day after the president announced a plan to spend at least $200 million annually on competitive grants so schools can broaden access to computer science education.

Ivanka Trump said “knowing how to code is really foundational toward success in any industry.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s