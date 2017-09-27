73-year-old, 17-year-old charged after fight in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were charged in Chambersburg following what police call a “mutual fight.”

Police responded around 5 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of South Sixth Street for a reported domestic dispute.

Investigators determined Robert Debeary, 73, and a 17-year-old male were in a fight.

Charges were filed against both people.

Debeary posted bail after he was taken to Franklin County Jail on a simple assault charge, according to court documents. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

