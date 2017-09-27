3 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Pennsylvania this week

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump, Ryan Zinke, Tom Price
FILE- In this June 12, 2017, file photo, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The heads of the Interior, Labor and Energy departments under President Donald Trump are coming to Pennsylvania this week for a trio of unrelated events.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit Valley Forge National Historical Park in King of Prussia on Thursday to learn about the facility and meet staff.

Also Thursday, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will tour Signature Building Systems in Moosic to see the modular home builder while Energy Secretary Rick Perry will tour the Jeddo coal mine in Ebervale.

Perry will visit a rare earth elements extraction site, observe anthracite mining operations and take questions from Jeddo employees.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s