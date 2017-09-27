3 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Pennsylvania this week

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The heads of the Interior, Labor and Energy departments under President Donald Trump are coming to Pennsylvania this week for a trio of unrelated events.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit Valley Forge National Historical Park in King of Prussia on Thursday to learn about the facility and meet staff.

Also Thursday, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta will tour Signature Building Systems in Moosic to see the modular home builder while Energy Secretary Rick Perry will tour the Jeddo coal mine in Ebervale.

Perry will visit a rare earth elements extraction site, observe anthracite mining operations and take questions from Jeddo employees.