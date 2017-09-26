York County man dies after scooter crash

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died at a hospital following a motorized scooter crash.

Timothy Anstine, 66, of Chanceford Township, died Monday night at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Anstine was involved in a crash Saturday morning in the 9900 block of Brogueville Road. State police said the scooter was found on the side of the road in gravel and Anstine was lying in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Gay said the cause of death is complications of blunt force head trauma and the manner of death is accidental.

