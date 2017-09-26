York County man dies after scooter crash

By Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died at a hospital following a motorized scooter crash.

Timothy Anstine, 66, of Chanceford Township, died Monday night at York Hospital, York County Coroner Pam Gay said.

Anstine was involved in a crash Saturday morning in the 9900 block of Brogueville Road. State police said the scooter was found on the side of the road in gravel and Anstine was lying in a ditch. He was not wearing a helmet.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Gay said the cause of death is complications of blunt force head trauma and the manner of death is accidental.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s